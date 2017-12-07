 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Sold Its U.S. HQ But Will Spend $100 Million Expanding Its Australia Facility



7/12/2017 6:29:17 AM

Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca will spend $100 million expanding its Sydney facility, a move it says will add 60 jobs and boost exports to more than $2.4 billion over the next four years.

The announcement was made in London last night at a meeting between AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

“Our latest investment is an example of the tremendous opportunities presented by hi-tech manufacturing and productivity, creating jobs, boosting exports and ultimately making a positive impact on the Australian economy,” Mr Soriot said.



