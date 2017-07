Big Expectations for Biogen (BIIB)'s New VP of Governmental Affairs

U.S. biotech major Biogen has brought in a woman with a background in both biopharma and the public sector as its new vice president of governmental affairs.Amy Chevalier Efantis joins Biogen from privately-held German pharma Boehringer Ingelheim, where she led the company’s Washington-based government affairs and public policy team as executive director and head of office.She was also a senior director for US trade group the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), working with member companies on strategies relating to legislation.