Big Expectations for Biogen (BIIB)'s New VP of Governmental Affairs



7/12/2017 6:23:14 AM

U.S. biotech major Biogen has brought in a woman with a background in both biopharma and the public sector as its new vice president of governmental affairs.

Amy Chevalier Efantis joins Biogen from privately-held German pharma Boehringer Ingelheim, where she led the company’s Washington-based government affairs and public policy team as executive director and head of office.

She was also a senior director for US trade group the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), working with member companies on strategies relating to legislation.

