 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

3 Red-Hot Medical Tech Stocks That Could Beat Earnings Estimates



7/12/2017 6:04:02 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Despite the concerns over the struggles of politicians to craft a new health care plan for the United States, the health care sector, and many of its subsectors, have had an outstanding first half to 2017. That comes as no surprise to some on Wall Street as the sector faced some bitter political rhetoric during the campaign season last year and was clearly out of favor. Medical technology had a second strong quarter in a row, up a stunning 13.2%, versus 5.5% for the S&P 500.

Read at 24/7 Wall St.


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 