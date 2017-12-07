|
Why This Bay Area Biotech Could Win the Hemophilia Race With 'One And Done' Drug
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) stock popped Tuesday on strong data from a hemophilia study, though plans for a "one and done" solution in an upcoming Phase 3 trial will likely discomfit some investors.
BioMarin stock rose 1.3% to 90.92 on the stock market today, after earlier bounding as much as 2.4%. Shares have been consolidating since last August with a buy point at 102.59.
The pop followed BioMarin's release during the International Society of Thrombosis and Hemostasis in Germany.
