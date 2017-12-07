 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Why This Bay Area Biotech Could Win the Hemophilia Race With 'One And Done' Drug



7/12/2017 6:02:38 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) stock popped Tuesday on strong data from a hemophilia study, though plans for a "one and done" solution in an upcoming Phase 3 trial will likely discomfit some investors.

BioMarin stock rose 1.3% to 90.92 on the stock market today, after earlier bounding as much as 2.4%. Shares have been consolidating since last August with a buy point at 102.59.

The pop followed BioMarin's release during the International Society of Thrombosis and Hemostasis in Germany.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 