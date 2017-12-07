|
Powerful New Photodetector Can Enable Optoelectronics Advances, University of Wisconsin-Madison Study Reveals
7/12/2017 5:52:54 AM
In today's increasingly powerful electronics, tiny materials are a must as manufacturers seek to increase performance without adding bulk.
Smaller also is better for optoelectronic devices -- like camera sensors or solar cells -- which collect light and convert it to electrical energy. Think, for example, about reducing the size and weight of a series of solar panels, producing a higher-quality photo in low lighting conditions, or even transmitting data more quickly.
