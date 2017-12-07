|
Researchers Work To Grow Capillaries Inside 3D Printed Molds, Rice University Study
7/12/2017 5:48:06 AM
Researchers at Rice University and Baylor College of Medicine have overcome an important challenge to using endothelial cells sourced from induced pluripotent stem cells to generate bioengineered blood vessels. Specifically, the investigators were able to watch and guide the formation of tiny blood vessels within specially built molds that promote cellular ingrowth. This development should help eventually lead to lab-grown organ replacements suffused with a complex network of vessels, just as within our natural organs.
