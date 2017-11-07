|
San Diego's NuVasive (NUVA) Hiring 30+ New Employees in Ohio
7/11/2017 7:23:54 AM
A company that moved from West Carrollton to Fairborn as part of a $45 million expansion with nearly 200 new jobs is now hiring.
NuVasive Inc. has more than 30 job postings online for its Dayton-area operation, which it announced in late 2015 would move to Liberty Lane as part of an expansion that included 195 more jobs than the 97 it had on Herald Square in Greene County.
The San Diego-based global medical device company is looking to hire for positions ranging from materials handler and associate machinist to senior manufacturing engineer and senior buyer, according to the job postings.
