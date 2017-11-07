Employer:
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Could
Alnylam
(
ALNY
) Have An Edge On This Smaller Biotech In Rare Disease?
Tweet
7/11/2017 7:17:36 AM
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) could have an edge on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) in treating a rare disease that results in organ and system damage, an analyst said Monday.
Over the weekend, Ionis presented data from a Phase 3 trial showing its drug, inotersen, improved quality of life in TTR amyloidosis patients over 15 months vs. a placebo. In these patients, tissues called amyloid build up, causing damage to organs and systems.
Read at
Investor's Business Daily
