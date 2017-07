Could Alnylam (ALNY) Have An Edge On This Smaller Biotech In Rare Disease?

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) could have an edge on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) in treating a rare disease that results in organ and system damage, an analyst said Monday.Over the weekend, Ionis presented data from a Phase 3 trial showing its drug, inotersen, improved quality of life in TTR amyloidosis patients over 15 months vs. a placebo. In these patients, tissues called amyloid build up, causing damage to organs and systems.