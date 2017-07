Why Eli Lilly (LLY) Is Gouging Diabetes Drug Share From Dow's Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Others

Eli Lilly (LLY) is gouging share from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) in two classes of diabetes drugs, an analyst said Monday, though he suggested Lilly's second-quarter metrics would just meet consensus views.Prescription trends show Lilly's sales and earnings will be roughly in line with Wall Street views, Leerink analyst Seamus Fernandez wrote in a note to clients. The consensus expects Lilly to report $1.04 in adjusted earnings per share on $5.59 billion in sales.