Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
Why
Eli Lilly
(
LLY
) Is Gouging Diabetes Drug Share From
Dow
's
Johnson & Johnson
(
JNJ
), Others
Tweet
7/11/2017 7:07:08 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Eli Lilly (LLY) is gouging share from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) in two classes of diabetes drugs, an analyst said Monday, though he suggested Lilly's second-quarter metrics would just meet consensus views.
Prescription trends show Lilly's sales and earnings will be roughly in line with Wall Street views, Leerink analyst Seamus Fernandez wrote in a note to clients. The consensus expects Lilly to report $1.04 in adjusted earnings per share on $5.59 billion in sales.
Read at
Investor's Business Daily
Related News
Life Sciences Professionals Name Top 30 Ideal Employers
AstraZeneca PLC
(AZN) Can Prove To Be A Top Notch Investment Opportunity In 2017
Eli Lilly
(LLY)’s CEO On The Good, The Bad… And The Beautiful?
Biotech Floats Come Back With A Vengeance
Merck & Co.
(MRK)'s Midas Touch Continues as Heart Drug Succeeds Where
Pfizer
(PFE),
Eli Lilly
(LLY) and
Roche
(RHHBY)'s Failed
How Do You Value A Private Company? The Answer Could Affect
Martin Shkreli
's Fate
Capricor
(CAPR) Falls as
Johnson & Johnson
(JNJ) Bails on Stem Cell Heart Med
Novo Nordisk A/S
(NVO) Warns of Possible Cracks in Novopen Echo Insulin Pen Devices
Johnson & Johnson
(JNJ): The Bear Case From A Bull
American Diabetes Association
Preview: 5 Things To Watch In Diabetes
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Investor's Business Daily
•
Johnson & Johnson
•
Eli Lilly and Company
•
Biotech/Pharma - Investor
•
Biotech/Pharma - Investor (World)
•
Diabetes