|
Why Biogen (BIIB) Spinoff Bioverativ (BIVV)'s Anemia Drug Could be a Blockbuster
7/11/2017 6:41:02 AM
Bioverativ stock defied a broad biotech slide Monday, popping on an upgrade following its acquisition of True North Therapeutics and the likelihood that its orphan-drug candidate could be a "game changer."
Bioverativ stock rose 3% to 62.13 on the stock market today. The jump followed three trading days in the red as shares lingered in a buy zone.
Cowen analyst Eric Schmidt upgraded Bioverativ stock to an outperform rating from market perform, and boosted his price target to 80 from 47. T
comments powered by