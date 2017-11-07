 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Why Biogen (BIIB) Spinoff Bioverativ (BIVV)'s Anemia Drug Could be a Blockbuster



7/11/2017 6:41:02 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Bioverativ stock defied a broad biotech slide Monday, popping on an upgrade following its acquisition of True North Therapeutics and the likelihood that its orphan-drug candidate could be a "game changer."

Bioverativ stock rose 3% to 62.13 on the stock market today. The jump followed three trading days in the red as shares lingered in a buy zone.

Cowen analyst Eric Schmidt upgraded Bioverativ stock to an outperform rating from market perform, and boosted his price target to 80 from 47. T

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 