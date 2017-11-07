 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Drinking More Coffee Leads To A Longer Life, Two Studies Say



7/11/2017 6:27:27 AM

Greater consumption of coffee could lead to a longer life, according to two new studies published Monday.

The findings have resurfaced the centuries-old conversation on coffee's health effects.

One study surveyed more than 520,000 people in 10 European countries, making it the largest study to date on coffee and mortality, and found that drinking more coffee could significantly lower a person's risk of mortality.

