Drinking More Coffee Leads To A Longer Life, Two Studies Say
Tweet
7/11/2017 6:27:27 AM
Greater consumption of coffee could lead to a longer life, according to two new studies published Monday.
The findings have resurfaced the centuries-old conversation on coffee's health effects.
One study surveyed more than 520,000 people in 10 European countries, making it the largest study to date on coffee and mortality, and found that drinking more coffee could significantly lower a person's risk of mortality.
Read at
CNN
Read at
Los Angeles Times
Read at
CBS News
Read at
MedicalXpress
