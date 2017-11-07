 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

5 Cancer Drugs That Will Become Even Bigger Winners by 2022



7/11/2017 6:24:47 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Five years fly by quickly.

In 2022, the landscape for cancer drugs will be different from today -- but with some familiar players. Pharmaceutical market analysis firm EvaluatePharma recently published its report looking at what the biopharmaceutical world might look like five years from now.

Which cancer drugs will be the biggest winners in 2022? Celgene, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer could see their products at the top if EvaluatePharma's projections are right.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 