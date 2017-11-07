|
5 Cancer Drugs That Will Become Even Bigger Winners by 2022
Five years fly by quickly.
In 2022, the landscape for cancer drugs will be different from today -- but with some familiar players. Pharmaceutical market analysis firm EvaluatePharma recently published its report looking at what the biopharmaceutical world might look like five years from now.
Which cancer drugs will be the biggest winners in 2022? Celgene, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer could see their products at the top if EvaluatePharma's projections are right.
