Why 2 Competitors To 3D Systems (TDSC) And Stratasys Are Among The 50 "Smartest Companies" In The World
7/11/2017 6:23:12 AM
Venture capital-backed 3D printing companies Carbon and Desktop Metal are among the smartest companies in the world for 2017, according to MIT Technology Review, which recently released its annual list of the 50 companies that "best combine innovative technology with an effective business model."
Yes, that combo sounds like a recipe for long-term success, so investors in 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) -- neither of which made the list -- would be wise to keep an eye on these start-ups. Carbon began competing with the two 3D printing bigwigs last year, while Desktop Metal -- which has ties to Stratasys -- will become a competitor to 3D Systems when it launches its first metal 3D printer this fall.
