80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Growing
C4 Therapeutics
to Move Out of Pricey Kendall Square Next Year
7/11/2017 6:21:49 AM
Another biotech priced out of Cambridge
Max Stendhal reports that C4 Therapeutics is the latest biotech startup to leave Cambridge, heading to Watertown and its cheaper rent. Others that have moved from Cambridge to the suburbs in recent months include Exosome Diagnostics, Dragonfly Therapeutics, RaNA Therapeutics.
