 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Bay Area's OncoMed (OMED) Tanks Some More as GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Walks Away From R&D Pact



7/11/2017 6:15:27 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - on July 7, received a letter, dated June 30, 2017 from Glaxosmithkline LLC- SEC filing

* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - GSK terminating research and development collaboration, option, and license agreement by and between company and GSK

* Oncomed Pharma - GSK indicated it was terminating agreement because had decided not to exercise option for Tarextumab (anti-notch2/3, OMP-59R5)

Read at Reuters
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 