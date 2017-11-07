|
Bay Area's OncoMed (OMED) Tanks Some More as GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Walks Away From R&D Pact
7/11/2017 6:15:27 AM
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - on July 7, received a letter, dated June 30, 2017 from Glaxosmithkline LLC- SEC filing
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - GSK terminating research and development collaboration, option, and license agreement by and between company and GSK
* Oncomed Pharma - GSK indicated it was terminating agreement because had decided not to exercise option for Tarextumab (anti-notch2/3, OMP-59R5)
