 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Can Prove To Be A Top Notch Investment Opportunity In 2017



7/11/2017 6:08:35 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
In my previous article, I discussed the scope of growth for AstraZeneca (AZN) in non small lung cancer or NSCLC segment. But unlike many companies which overtly depend on a single opportunity, AstraZeneca has a broad portfolio with multiple innovative drugs, all set to make their mark in the market. The low business concentration risk has made the stock an attractive investment opportunity for retail investors with below average risk appetite.

Read at Seeking Alpha


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 