AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Can Prove To Be A Top Notch Investment Opportunity In 2017
7/11/2017 6:08:35 AM
In my previous article, I discussed the scope of growth for AstraZeneca (AZN) in non small lung cancer or NSCLC segment. But unlike many companies which overtly depend on a single opportunity, AstraZeneca has a broad portfolio with multiple innovative drugs, all set to make their mark in the market. The low business concentration risk has made the stock an attractive investment opportunity for retail investors with below average risk appetite.
