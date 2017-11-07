|
DARPA Invests $18.3 Million In Brain Implant Startup That's Building 'A Modem For The Mind'
7/11/2017 5:59:23 AM
If at all possible, Matt Angle would like to shake Elon Musk’s hand and give him a hearty thank you. The 33-year-old biomedical startup founder says Musk’s recent launch of Nueralink (a company that is developing brain implants to blend human with A.I.) has done him a favor. Angle’s eight-person startup, Paradromics, is working on brain implants, and Musk’s initiative adds extra validation to their work.
