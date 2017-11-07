Sanofi (SNY) Finally Closes a Deal, Pays $750 Million for This Connecticut Biotech

Paris, France – July 11, 2017 – Sanofi announced today it will acquire Protein Sciences, a privately held vaccines biotechnology company based in Meriden, Connecticut in the United States. Under the terms of the agreement, Sanofi will make an upfront payment of $650 million and pay up to $100 million upon achievement of certain milestones.

Protein Sciences received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in October 2016 for their Flublok® Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine (QIV). Flublok® is the only recombinant protein-based influenza vaccine approved by the FDA.

“The acquisition of Protein Sciences will allow us to broaden our flu portfolio with the addition of a non-egg based vaccine,” said David Loew, Sanofi Executive Vice President and Head of Sanofi Pasteur, Sanofi’s vaccines division.

“Protein Sciences was actively looking for an opportunity to grow its business, particularly in the US,” said Manon M.J. Cox, President and Chief Executive Officer, Protein Sciences. “As part of Sanofi Pasteur, we expect our Flublok® influenza vaccine to benefit from Sanofi Pasteur’s expertise in the field of influenza vaccines.”

The acquisition, which has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of Protein Sciences and a majority of Protein Sciences shareholders, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017, subject to customary regulatory approvals.