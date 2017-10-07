 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Medtronic (MDT) Recalls Kyphon Directional Bone Void Filler



7/10/2017 7:50:45 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Medtronic Ltd. announced the recall of its Kyphon directional bone void filler, product #F04C. The recall includes all lot numbers.

According to an urgent field safety notice from the company’s regulatory affairs manager of the United Kingdom and Ireland, the directional arrow at the proximal end of the Kyphon may not correctly align with the opening on the distal end of the instrument, which may cause the cement to be injected in a direction the surgeon did not intend.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 