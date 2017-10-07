Employer:
Production Problems Lead
Pacira
(
PCRX
) to Cut Jobs in San Diego
Tweet
7/10/2017 7:43:43 AM
Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. has said it will stop making the cancer DepoCyt (cytarabine), citing persistent manufacturing problems.
