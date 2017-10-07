 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Smiths Medical Sells Former Minnesota HQ



7/10/2017 7:10:05 AM

Medical-device maker Smiths Medical Inc. has sold its former Arden Hills headquarters for almost $4.7 million.

The campus, which includes two buildings with almost 165,000 square feet of combined office space, is now owned by Forum Grey Fox. Forum is an entity tied to Minneapolis-based Hoyt Properties Inc., which plans to lease the space to multiple tenants, Finance & Commerce reports. The campus is at 1265-1285 Grey Fox Road.



