Smiths Medical
Sells Former Minnesota HQ
7/10/2017 7:10:05 AM
Medical-device maker Smiths Medical Inc. has sold its former Arden Hills headquarters for almost $4.7 million.
The campus, which includes two buildings with almost 165,000 square feet of combined office space, is now owned by Forum Grey Fox. Forum is an entity tied to Minneapolis-based Hoyt Properties Inc., which plans to lease the space to multiple tenants, Finance & Commerce reports. The campus is at 1265-1285 Grey Fox Road.
Read at
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Read at
News Release
