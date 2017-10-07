 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Corin USA to Create 100 New Jobs in Florida Expansion



7/10/2017 7:03:21 AM

A company that makes orthopedic devices and develops technology to improve surgical procedures is investing $500,000 to expand its U.S. headquarters in Tampa.

Corin USA, a division of Corin Group LLC, plans up to 100 new high-wage jobs in marketing, operations, sales and other administrative roles, as part of the expansion, a press release said.

The expansion — one of two announced Wednesday by the Tampa Hillsborough Economic Development Corp. — is a victory for economic developers, who have been working to bring more high-paying jobs and headquarters locations to the region, including companies in the life sciences sector.



