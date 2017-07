Cost-Cutting Continues as AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Unloads U.S. HQ in $50 Million Deal

WILMINGTON, Del. — AstraZeneca has sold its U.S. headquarters in Wilmington to a local real estate development firm giant in a deal reportedly valued at $50 million.The News Journal of Wilmington reports that AstraZeneca signed a long-term agreement with Delle Donne and Associates to lease two buildings on the 80-acre campus.An AstraZeneca spokeswoman said selling the property and leasing back a smaller footprint will allow the company to use office space more efficiently and reduce operational costs.