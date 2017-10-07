 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Pfizer (PFE) to Invest $100 Million on Women-Led Businesses



7/10/2017 6:28:36 AM

In their latest effort to boost diversity in leadership, Intel, IBM and Pfizer have promised to invest $300m in women-led businesses over the next three years.

Of late, Intel has revealed some major spending in the advanced fields of autonomous vehicles and the internet of things (IoT), but its latest effort aims to boost the number of women in leadership positions.

Along with IBM and Pfizer, the trio of companies have jointly announced plans to source a total of $100m each through their supply chains from women-owned businesses and minority groups.

