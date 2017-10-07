 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
The 3 Biotechs That Could Make Celgene (CELG) Even Richer



7/10/2017 6:21:50 AM

Few big drugmakers have forged as many strategic partnerships as Celgene. At last count, the biotech had 47 partners and collaborators -- including its most recent collaboration deal with BeiGene.

Many investors might not realize just how much money Celgene has riding on some of these partnerships. Just look at three of the companies with which Celgene is collaborating -- Acceleron Pharma, bluebird bio, and Juno Therapeutics. If these three small biotechs are successful, Celgene stands to make billions of dollars.

