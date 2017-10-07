 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Gilead (GILD)'s History of Acquisitions Could Predict the Type of Deal the Biotech is Looking for



7/10/2017 6:15:45 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Deal or no deal?

No, this isn't a reference to the once-popular TV game show. Instead, it's the question that investors are asking about Gilead Sciences. The big biotech's executives have publicly stated that acquisitions are a priority for this year. But 2017 is now more than halfway over -- and no deal is in sight.

Would an acquisition really help Gilead that much anyway? Look to the past to see what the future could hold. Here's a look at the seven acquisitions made by Gilead Sciences over the last decade along with a grade for each deal.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 