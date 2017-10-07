|
Nokia Launches Portfolio Of Digital Health Products: Interview With VP Nokia Digital Health, Cedric Hutchings
7/10/2017 6:11:58 AM
Nokia announced its re-entry into the consumer market in late June by launching a portfolio of digital health products ranging from elegant activity/sleep trackers to smart scales and a home air-quality monitor. As the largest line of connected consumer health products on the market, they are now available for purchase on their website and at many retailers around the world. Many of these devices have been transitioned from the Withings brand, but Nokia also unveiled some new products including a Wi-Fi-enabled BMI Scale, a new Blood Pressure Monitor, and a redesigned mobile app to enable consumers to track their health data. In light of this announcement, Medgadget had the opportunity to chat with Nokia’s VP of Digital Health, Cedric Hutchings, about the new product line and Nokia’s future directions.
comments powered by