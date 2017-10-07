 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Why Amgen (AMGN) May Need an Acquisition to Keep Up With Immuno-Oncology Competitors



7/10/2017 6:07:02 AM

Yesterday, Celgene bought the rights to an anti-cancer treatment from Beigene, making it the latest company to bet big on what's known as a PD-1 inhibitor. Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck are the leaders in this field but it's Amgen that's notably absent.

And that could be a problem, says Bernstein analyst Aaron Gal and team. They explain why:

The decision by Celgene (and others) appears to reflect, in our view, expectation that differentiation between the PD(L)1 will be modest and success will be primarily determined by the agents combined with the PD(L)1.

Read at Barron's Online


Amgen
  		 

