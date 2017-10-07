 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
How A Civil War-Era Law Is Being Used To Punish Scientific Fraudsters



7/10/2017 5:59:16 AM

Duke University has been drawing a lot of attention in academia lately — not because of the stellar academics or solid basketball team, but because the university is at the heart of a potentially blockbuster lawsuit involving three of its scientists. The suit is the latest attempt to use a 19th-century law for relatively new purposes: putting universities on the hook for grant money that went to researchers found guilty of fraud.

Read at STAT


