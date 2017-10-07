|
Scientists Recreate An Extinct Virus, Triggering New Warnings About Controversial Research
For years there have been warnings that advances in science could make it possible to cook up killer diseases in laboratories and unleash them on the world.
This week came news that scientists at the University of Alberta have put together from scratch a relative of the smallpox virus — and a reminder that the threat of deadly viruses created by humans is more than theoretical.
