Trump's Pick To Head CDC Partnered With Coke, Boosting Agency's Longstanding Ties To Soda Giant



7/10/2017 5:55:32 AM

For many years, The Coca-Cola Company, the world’s largest seller of sugary drinks, has sought to influence health policy and public opinion by forging ties with influential scientists and officials, including at the nation’s top public health agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Now the Trump administration has appointed a new CDC chief, Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald, who, as Georgia public health commissioner for the past six years, partnered with Coke to run a program against child obesity.

Read at Forbes


