Concert Pharma (CNCE) Jumps as the FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on Hair Loss Drug Study

Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) today announced that the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the Company that it has
lifted the clinical hold on Concert’s CTP-543 Phase 2a clinical trial
for alopecia areata. The Company will amend the protocol for the Phase
2a trial to evaluate two doses of CTP-543, each for a 24 week duration.
Concert will resume enrollment in the Phase 2a trial later this month
and expects to complete the trial in the second half of 2018.
“We believe the FDA is taking a measured approach for the development of
Janus kinases inhibitors, or JAK inhibitors, for autoimmune
dermatological disorders, including alopecia areata. Accordingly, we
agreed to modify the design of our Phase 2a trial to evaluate CTP-543 in
the patient population in a more step-wise fashion. It is important to
note that CTP-543 has been well-tolerated in clinical evaluation to date
and demonstrates a non-clinical safety profile consistent with JAK
inhibition,” said Roger Tung, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive
Officer of Concert Pharmaceuticals. “Alopecia areata is an autoimmune
disease for which there is a significant unmet medical need with no
FDA-approved therapy, and we intend to be at the forefront of advancing
a new oral treatment for alopecia areata patients.”
The Phase 2a trial is a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled
trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CTP-543 in adults with
moderate-to-severe alopecia areata. Approximately 90 patients will be
enrolled in the study and will be sequentially randomized to receive one
of two doses of CTP-543 (4 and 8 mg twice daily) or placebo. The primary
outcome measure will utilize the severity of alopecia tool (SALT) after
24 weeks of dosing. If appropriate, the protocol may be amended to
explore higher doses of CTP-543. Additional information about the trial
is available on www.clinicaltrials.gov.
In May 2017, the FDA informed the Company that a review of certain
non-clinical toxicology studies was required before proceeding with
dosing in the Phase 2a trial. Concert submitted the requested
non-clinical study reports and in further discussions with FDA agreed to
amend the clinical protocol leading to today’s announcement of the FDA’s
lifting of the clinical hold. In non-clinical evaluation, the profile of
CTP-543 was as expected given the compound’s mechanism of action.
About CTP-543 and Alopecia Areata
CTP-543 was discovered by applying Concert's deuterium chemistry
technology to modify ruxolitinib, a drug which selectively inhibits
Janus kinases 1 and 2 (JAK1 and JAK2) and is commercially available
under the name Jakafi® in the United States for the treatment of certain
blood disorders. Ruxolitinib has been used to treat alopecia areata in
academic settings, including an investigator-sponsored clinical trial,
and has been reported to promote hair growth in individuals with
moderate-to-severe disease.
Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease that results in partial or
complete loss of hair on the scalp and body that may affect up to
650,000 Americans at any given time1. The scalp is the most
commonly affected area, but any hair-bearing site can be affected alone
or together with the scalp. Onset of the disease can occur throughout
life and affects both women and men. Alopecia areata can be associated
with serious psychological consequences, including anxiety and
depression. There are currently no drugs approved by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of alopecia areata.
The FDA selected alopecia areata as one of eight new disease areas that
it will focus on under its Patient-Focused Drug Development Initiative
(PFDDI) meeting during fiscal year 2016-2017. The goal of the PFDDI is
to bring patient perspectives into an earlier stage of product
development. The meeting is scheduled for Monday, September 11, 2017.
Additional information is available online at: https://www.fda.gov/ForIndustry/UserFees/PrescriptionDrugUserFee/ucm554443.htm
About Concert
Concert
Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on applying its DCE
Platform® (deuterated chemical entity platform) to create novel
medicines designed to address unmet patient needs. The Company's
approach starts with approved drugs in which deuterium substitution has
the potential to enhance clinical safety, tolerability or efficacy.
Concert has a broad
pipeline of innovative medicines targeting pulmonary diseases,
including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and
central nervous systems (CNS) disorders. For more information please
visit www.concertpharma.com.
Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements
Any statements in this press release about our future expectations,
plans and prospects, including statements about our expectations on the
clinical development of CTP-543, and other statements containing the
words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate,"
"expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project,"
"should," "target," "would," and similar expressions, constitute
forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ
materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a
result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties
inherent in the initiation of future clinical trials, whether
preliminary results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the
final results of that trial or whether results of early clinical trials
will be indicative of the results of later clinical trials, expectations
for regulatory approvals and other factors discussed in the "Risk
Factors" section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in other filings that we
make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any
forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our
views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon
as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We specifically
disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
included in this press release.
