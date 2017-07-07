 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Jawbone is Being Liquidated as Its CEO Launches New Health Startup



7/7/2017 7:25:54 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
LOS ANGELES — Jawbone, the once popular fitness tracking and bluetooth speaker company, has exited the business, according to a report in The Information.

Jawbone, once valued at $3 billion, has begun liquidation proceedings, says the report. Co-founder and CEO Hosain Rahman has founded a new company called Jawbone Health Hub that will make health-related hardware and software services.

A representative for Jawbone declined to comment.

Read at USA Today
Read at Fortune
Read at Reuters
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 