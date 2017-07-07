|
Jawbone is Being Liquidated as Its CEO Launches New Health Startup
7/7/2017 7:25:54 AM
LOS ANGELES — Jawbone, the once popular fitness tracking and bluetooth speaker company, has exited the business, according to a report in The Information.
Jawbone, once valued at $3 billion, has begun liquidation proceedings, says the report. Co-founder and CEO Hosain Rahman has founded a new company called Jawbone Health Hub that will make health-related hardware and software services.
A representative for Jawbone declined to comment.
