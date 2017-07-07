Bay Area's Dextera Surgical (DXTR) Places Temporary Shipping Hold on Microcutter 5/80

-- Reports Preliminary Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and
Fiscal Year 2017 –
-- Company to Host Conference Call Today, July 6, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.
EDT --
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dextera Surgical Inc. (Nasdaq: DXTR), a company developing and
commercializing the Dextera MicroCutter 5/80™ Stapler, today announced
that it placed a temporary shipping hold on the MicroCutter 5/80 Stapler
and reload cartridges in response to six reports that surgeons were
unable to clamp the MicroCutter 5/80 Stapler after inserting a
MicroCutter 30 Reload into the stapler prior or during a surgical
procedure. No adverse events or complications have been associated with
these reports.
Dextera Surgical has conducted an engineering analysis of the affected
lots of staplers and reloads. The company has identified two root causes
– one in the stapler and one in the reload cartridge - which prematurely
engage the lock-out safety feature within the stapler. The lock-out
feature, which results in an inability to clamp the stapler and prevents
firing, is a built-in safety feature in the MicroCutter 5/80 Stapler.
One root cause is related to a ratchet mechanism in the handle. Dextera
Surgical has already implemented changes to the MicroCutter 5/80 Stapler
design and new lots of the stapler have been manufactured. Analysis of
the blue and white reload cartridges revealed that, intermittently, the
reload is not sitting flush within the stapler jaws which then engages
the lock-out safety feature prematurely. Dextera Surgical is
implementing a solution for the reload cartridges.
To assess the risk to patients, Dextera Surgical conducted extensive in
vitro testing of the MicroCutter stapler and reload cartridges. The
company also reviewed all prior reported complaints and associated
adverse events for the last 12 months for the MicroCutter stapler and
blue and white reload cartridges, related to the current configuration
of the MicroCutter. A majority of the reports indicate the inability to
clamp was identified prior to use in the surgical procedure and Dextera
Surgical’s internal testing indicates no increased risk of tissue damage
even if the problem is not identified before use in a surgical
procedure. Prior to using the MicroCutter 5/80 Stapler, as provided in
Dextera Surgical’s instructions for use, users are instructed to clamp
and unclamp the stapler to confirm proper loading and to inspect the
reload.
After evaluation and analysis of the events and testing of the noted
manufacturing lots, Dextera Surgical estimates that approximately 60% of
staplers have been used successfully with no incident. Since the
remaining staplers do not pose a safety concern, they will remain in
circulation.
“We are first and foremost committed to patient safety, and quickly
implemented a voluntary temporary shipping hold to fully investigate the
issue,” said Julian Nikolchev, president and CEO of Dextera Surgical.
“While we are disappointed to encounter this issue, we remain steadfast
in pursuing our mission to develop this innovative technology to bring
smaller and more flexible surgical staplers to the marketplace.
Importantly, because the MicroCutter 5/80 Stapler is the only surgical
stapler with a five-millimeter diameter and 80 degrees of articulation,
we believe that close monitoring of the performance and rapid
incremental improvements to both the stapler and reloads is necessary so
that we are able to provide this pivotal tool for surgeons who are
trying to meet the increasing need for less invasive surgical
procedures.”
Preliminary Results of Operations for Fourth Quarter and Full Year
Fiscal 2017
Dextera Surgical expects to report total product sales including both
the cardiac products and the MicroCutter of $940,000 to $960,000 for the
fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Dextera Surgical expects to report
approximately $350,000 as well as a $75,000 back order for the
MicroCutter 5/80 compared to prior guidance of $600,000 to $700,000 for
the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. For fiscal 2017, Dextera expects to
report total product sales of $2.9 million to $3.0 million, including
MicroCutter product sales of $1.1 million to $1.2 million. Previously,
Dextera expected MicroCutter sales for fiscal 2017 to be $1.4 million to
$1.5 million. The expected decrease in product sales of the MicroCutter
5/80 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 is due in part to a backorder
for blue reload cartridges in the first part of the quarter (as
announced on the May 4, 2017 quarterly call) as well as the current
temporary shipping hold on staplers and reloads. Dextera will record an
expense of approximately $150,000 related to the finished goods in stock
but not shipped in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.
Conference Call Details
To access the live conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time via
phone, please dial 844-419-1785 from the United States and Canada or
216-562-0472. The conference ID is 51626212. Please dial in
approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A telephone
replay will be available beginning approximately four hours after the
call through July 13, 2017, and may be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056
from the United States and Canada or 404-537-3406 internationally. The
replay passcode is 51626212.
To access the live and subsequently archived webcast of the conference
call, please visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s
website at ir.dexterasurgical.com. Please connect to the website at
least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to allow for any necessary
software downloads.
The webcast is also being distributed through the Thomson StreetEvents
Network. Institutional investors can access the call via Thomson
StreetEvents at www.streetevents.com,
a password-protected event management site.
MicroCutter Indication Information
The MicroCutter 5/80 Stapler and MicroCutter 30 Reloads are manufactured
and cleared for use in the United States for transection and resection
in multiple open or minimally invasive urologic, thoracic and pediatric
surgical procedures, as well as application for transection, resection
and/or creation of anastomoses in the small and large intestine, and the
transection of the appendix. The MicroCutter 5/80 Stapler may be used
with both MicroCutter 30 White Reloads in vascular/thin tissue and
MicroCutter 30 Blue Reloads for standard tissue.
About Dextera Surgical
Dextera Surgical designs and manufactures proprietary stapling devices
for minimally invasive surgical procedures. In the U.S., surgical
staplers are routinely used in more than one million minimally invasive
laparoscopic, video-assisted or robotic-assisted surgical procedures
annually.
Dextera Surgical also markets the only automated anastomosis devices for
coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery on the market today: the
C-Port® Distal Anastomosis Systems and PAS-Port® Proximal Anastomosis
System. These products, sold by Dextera Surgical under the Cardica brand
name, have demonstrated long-term reliable clinical performance for more
than a decade.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements in this press release regarding the extent of the root
causes of the clamping issue of MicroCutter 5/80 and the reload
cartridges, and the preliminary results of operations are
“forward-looking statements." There are a number of important factors
that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by
these forward-looking statements, including the risks detailed from time
to time in Dextera Surgical’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the
quarter ended March 31, 2017, under the caption “Risk Factors.” Dextera
Surgical expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release
publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements
contained herein. You are encouraged to read Dextera Surgical’s reports
filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov.