Booming Jazz Pharma (JAZZ) Inks Huge Lease in Philadelphia to Accomodate Growth



7/7/2017 6:52:01 AM

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has signed a 46,000-square-foot lease at the Commerce Square office complex at 20th and Market Street as part of a Center City expansion.

The Dublin, Ireland-based biopharmaceutical firm signed its lease at One Commerce Square in May and plans to move into the space next year, spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said in an email.

Jazz will be moving from 11,000 square feet it subleases at Commerce Square’s second tower, Two Commerce Square, and another 19,000 square feet it occupies at the 1818 Market Street office building, Kirby said.



