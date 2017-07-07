Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
Booming
Jazz Pharma
(
JAZZ
) Inks Huge Lease in Philadelphia to Accomodate Growth
Tweet
7/7/2017 6:52:01 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has signed a 46,000-square-foot lease at the Commerce Square office complex at 20th and Market Street as part of a Center City expansion.
The Dublin, Ireland-based biopharmaceutical firm signed its lease at One Commerce Square in May and plans to move into the space next year, spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said in an email.
Jazz will be moving from 11,000 square feet it subleases at Commerce Square’s second tower, Two Commerce Square, and another 19,000 square feet it occupies at the 1818 Market Street office building, Kirby said.
Read at
Philadelphia Inquirer
Related News
Jazz Pharma
(JAZZ) Presents JZP-110 Data In Patients With Excessive Sleepiness Associated With Obstructive Sleep Apnea
3 Under-the-Radar Biotech Clusters for Life Science Job Seekers
Jazz Pharma
(JAZZ) Presents Data For The Phase III TONES 2 Study Of JZP-110 In Patients With Excessive Sleepiness Associated With Narcolepsy
Interleukin Genetics
(ILGN) Slashes 63% of Workforce, Shuts Down Program and Mulls Sale
Jazz Pharma
(JAZZ) Announces
FDA
Acceptance Of NDA For VYXEOS (CPX-351), An Investigational Treatment For Acute Myeloid Leukemia, With Priority Review Status
CMC Biologics
to Hire 100 to 150 Employees in Washington
Jazz Pharma
(JAZZ) Announces Positive Results From The Phase III TONES 2 Study Of JZP-110 In Narcolepsy Patients With Excessive Sleepiness
What Does It Take to Get Hired by
GlaxoSmithKline
(GSK) and
AbbVie
(ABBV)
Jazz Pharma
(JAZZ) Announces Positive Results From The Phase II/III EXPRESS Study Of Xyrem In Pediatric Patients With Narcolepsy With Cataplexy
Top 9 Biotech Giants to Work for in New Jersey
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Philadelphia Inquirer
•
Jazz Pharmaceuticals
•
Biotech/Pharma - Real Estate
•
Biotech/Pharma - Industry, Jobs
•
Biotech/Pharma - Real Estate (World)
•
Biotech/Pharma - Industry, Jobs (World)