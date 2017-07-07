|
Ex-Martin Shkreli Employee, Love Interest Testifies About Pharma Bro's Intense Moods At Fraud Trial In Brooklyn
7/7/2017 6:33:30 AM
Life inside Martin Shkreli’s former hedge fund was a tightly wound, sometimes nasty pressure cooker, according to a onetime employee for the Pharma Bro.
“It’s all intensity, all the time,” Caroline Stewart testified Thursday at Shkreli’s securities fraud trial in Brooklyn Federal Court, recalling the cramped Midtown east offices where she sat just feet from Shkreli. When the 34-year-old was in bad mood or impatient, she said he “could be quite cutting or nasty.”
