 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Ex-Martin Shkreli Employee, Love Interest Testifies About Pharma Bro's Intense Moods At Fraud Trial In Brooklyn



7/7/2017 6:33:30 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Life inside Martin Shkreli’s former hedge fund was a tightly wound, sometimes nasty pressure cooker, according to a onetime employee for the Pharma Bro.

“It’s all intensity, all the time,” Caroline Stewart testified Thursday at Shkreli’s securities fraud trial in Brooklyn Federal Court, recalling the cramped Midtown east offices where she sat just feet from Shkreli. When the 34-year-old was in bad mood or impatient, she said he “could be quite cutting or nasty.”

Read at News Release
Read at CBS News
Read at CNBC


comments powered by Disqus
News Release
CBS News
CNBC
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 