Your Insomnia Could Actually Lead To Alzheimer’s, Neurology Reveals
7/7/2017 6:26:18 AM
Tossing and turning all night and walking around in a daily fog? Poor quality sleep and daytime drowsiness may increase the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study.
The self-reported study examined 101 subjects, all cognitively normal and with an average age of 63. After they completed sleep questionnaires, the subjects submitted to a spinal tap where their spinal fluids were analyzed to look for the presence of indicators of the plaques and tangles that are characteristic of Alzheimer’s. The researchers concluded that poor sleep quality, sleep problems and daytime sleepiness were associated with increased indicators of the disease.
