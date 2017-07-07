|
Waiting Lists are Already Forming for Novartis AG (NVS) and Kite Pharma (KITE)'s Not-Yet Approved CAR-T Drugs
It’s a choice no doctor ever wants to make: which patient will get a chance to live, and which will not.
That is a decision oncologists may soon confront when the first two products in a revolutionary new way to treat cancer reach the U.S. market this year.
Unlike pills or chemotherapy, the therapy known as CAR-T can’t be stockpiled. Because it’s a bespoke treatment that involves re-engineering a patient’s cells in a specialized lab, the logistics of getting CAR-T to the thousands of Americans who will be eligible as soon as this year are uniquely daunting.
