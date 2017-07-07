 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
How Transformative Is This Licensing Deal For BeiGene (BGNE)?



7/7/2017 6:14:30 AM

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) saw its shares pop early on Thursday after the firm announced that it had entered into a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ: CELG). The goal is to commercialize Beigene’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317, for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, Japan and rest of world outside Asia.

