|
CMC Biologics to Hire 100 to 150 Employees in Washington
7/7/2017 6:11:24 AM
BOTHELL — CMC Biologics plans to add 100 to 150 employees over the next two to three years as it becomes the hub for bioscience for its new parent company.
CMC Biologics is expected to employ as many as 450 people in Bothell after the expansion. The company manufactures drugs for other biotech firms and helps those firms navigate regulatory approval.
The company was purchased by Tokyo-based Asahi Glass Company in February for $511 million.
comments powered by