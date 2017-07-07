 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

CMC Biologics to Hire 100 to 150 Employees in Washington



7/7/2017 6:11:24 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
BOTHELL — CMC Biologics plans to add 100 to 150 employees over the next two to three years as it becomes the hub for bioscience for its new parent company.

CMC Biologics is expected to employ as many as 450 people in Bothell after the expansion. The company manufactures drugs for other biotech firms and helps those firms navigate regulatory approval.

The company was purchased by Tokyo-based Asahi Glass Company in February for $511 million.

Read at Herald Net


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 