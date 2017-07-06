Effective Immediately: Advaxis (ADXS) CEO Resigns, Interim Leader Named

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Daniel J. O’Connor, chief executive officer, president and board member
of Advaxis,
Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS), a late-stage biotechnology company focused on
the discovery, development and commercialization of a proprietary Lm-based
antigen delivery system, announced his resignation from the company and
its board of directors today.
Anthony (Tony) Lombardo will immediately assume the role of interim CEO
to continue leading Advaxis in its advancement of multiple cancer
immunotherapies based on its proprietary Lm Technology™.
Lombardo, who joined the company as chief business officer earlier this
year, is an accomplished industry veteran with nearly 30 years of
leadership experience in the life sciences industry, including previous
positions as president and CEO of E-Z-EM Inc., a NASDAQ listed company,
and president of ALI Imaging Systems, Inc. He will serve as interim CEO
until a permanent leader is selected.
“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to lead Advaxis for the past
several years,” said O’Connor. “The company has powerful technology and
a strong management team. I have every confidence in their ability to
ensure the company’s continued success.”
Since joining the company as chief executive officer and president in
2013, O’Connor has led Advaxis to the final phase of development for its
lead product, spearheaded numerous clinical collaborations, and raised
more than $250 million to drive the company’s medical, operational and
commercialization plans forward. During his time at Advaxis, O’Connor
joined the board of BioNJ and became a leader in the New Jersey
biotechnology industry, earning recognition as an EY Entrepreneur of the
Year.
“Dan O’Connor has guided Advaxis through a crucial stage in its
expansion to become a well-capitalized, NASDAQ-traded company with a
burgeoning clinical pipeline and growing scientific and intellectual
property assets,” said David Sidransky, chairman of Advaxis’ board. “He
has built a strong management team to move the company toward financial
success. We thank Dan for his leadership and accomplishments at Advaxis
and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
About Advaxis, Inc.
Located in Princeton, N.J., Advaxis, Inc. is a biotechnology company
developing multiple cancer immunotherapies based on its proprietary Lm Technology™.
The Lm Technology, using bioengineered live attenuated Listeria
monocytogenes (Lm) bacteria, is the only known cancer
immunotherapy agent shown in preclinical studies to both generate cancer
fighting T cells directed against cancer antigens and neutralize Tregs
and myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) that protect the tumor
microenvironment from immunologic attack and contribute to tumor growth.
Advaxis' lead Lm Technology immunotherapy, axalimogene
filolisbac, targets HPV-associated cancers and is in clinical trials for
three potential indications: Phase 3 in invasive cervical cancer, Phase
2 in head and neck cancer, and Phase 2 in anal cancer. The FDA has
granted axalimogene filolisbac orphan drug designation for each of these
three clinical settings, as well as Fast Track designation for adjuvant
therapy for HRLACC patients and a SPA for the Phase 3 AIM2CERV trial in
HRLACC patients. Axalimogene filolisbac has also been classified as an
advanced therapy medicinal product for the treatment of cervical cancer
by the EMA’s CAT. Advaxis has two additional immunotherapy products:
ADXS-PSA in prostate cancer and ADXS-HER2 in HER2 expressing solid
tumors, in human clinical development. In addition, Advaxis and Amgen
are developing ADXS-NEO, an investigational cancer immunotherapy
treatment designed to activate a patient's immune system to respond
against the unique mutations, or neoepitopes, contained in and
identified from each individual patient's tumor, with plans to commence
a Phase 1 clinical trial in 2017.
