Smelling Your Food First Can Make You Fat, UC Berkeley Study Reveals



7/7/2017 5:59:58 AM

You may not realize it but your sense of smell may influence just how much weight you gain when you eat food.

A new study by the University of California Berkeley suggests that the odor of the food that people eat may play a key role in how the body is able to deal with calories. Findings show that if individuals won't be able to smell their food, it is likely that their bodies would burn it instead of storing it.

To find out how smelling food can affect weight gain, the researchers studied obese mice with an altered sense of smell.

