Alexion (ALXN) is Under Investigation by the HHS Office of Inspector General
7/7/2017 5:43:06 AM
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General, related to a probe of the drugmaker’s support for charities that aid Medicare patients by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.
“We are aware that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General is working on this inquiry with the U.S. Attorneys’ Office and the Department of Justice,” Alexion said Thursday in a statement.
In January, Alexion said it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts requesting documents about the company’s support for charities that give financial assistance to Medicare patients.
