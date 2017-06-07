|
Wealth Management Firm Miracle Mile Advisors Just Bought $2.21 Million in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)
7/6/2017 7:31:05 AM
Miracle Mile Advisors purchased a fresh position in Intuitive Surgical, during the Q1, based on the latest 13F form document with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,885 stocks of the medical equipment provider’s stock has a rough value of $2,211,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for roughly 0.4% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the share its 20th largest stake.
Intuitive Surgical declined 1.47% throughout intraday market trading on early Tue, reaching $921.66. The corporation had a trading volume of 162,777 Stocks. Intuitive Surgical, has a 1 year low of $610.71 and a 1 year high of $963.54. the firms 50 day SMA is $908.65 and its 200 day SMA is $772.09. the share has a valuation of $33.95 B, a PE book ratio of 46.46 along with a stock beta of 0.39.
comments powered by