Google (GOOG) Invests Undisclosed Sum Into Boston's Decibel and Its Hearing Loss R&D Program

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Decibel Therapeutics, an emerging leader in the discovery and development of new therapies to protect, repair, and restore hearing, today announced an investment from GV, formerly Google Ventures, which combines their respective expertise to apply advanced big data sciences and analytics in the field of hearing. In conjunction with its equity investment, GV will contribute its significant technical expertise to Decibel.

“We are delighted to work with GV to amplify our commitment to develop new therapies for hearing loss and tinnitus by leveraging GV’s world-leading big data sciences and informatics capabilities,” said Steven Holtzman, president and chief executive officer of Decibel Therapeutics. “Elucidating the complex and multifactorial biological basis for hearing loss amidst an extraordinarily large and diverse population requires the application of advanced big data sciences to collect, analyze, and interpret massive data sets. GV excels at working with leading biotechnology companies where big data sciences will aid in the discovery of transformative medicines and we look forward to working together in our quest to create a world in which the benefits and joys of hearing are available to all.”

“Decibel is collaborating with a variety of organizations in the hearing space to assemble a constellation of rich data sets comprising audiometric, genomic, and phenotypic data. We believe these data hold promising insights which will accelerate the discovery of novel therapeutics,” says Decibel chief data sciences officer, John Keilty. “GV will not only help shape our overall strategy for big data analytics, but will also provide technical guidance in a myriad of areas, including the use of cutting edge techniques to augment more traditional means of biological target identification.”

“As we continue to seek out companies that push the edge of what’s possible, we are excited to work with Decibel and bring our full support to a company committed to changing lives for the better,” said Anthony Philippakis, venture partner at GV. “Decibel brings some of the preeminent experts in the field of hearing, and this relationship aligns highly with our philosophy of investing in and advising companies that can bring potential life-changing therapies to millions of people.”

About Hearing Loss and Tinnitus

According to the World Health Organization, over 5 percent of the world’s population—360 million people—has disabling hearing loss1. Hearing loss has a variety of etiologies, including genetics, drug-induced ototoxicity, viral and bacterial infections, trauma, exposure to noise, and aging. The effects of hearing loss for the patient are wide-ranging and include delayed learning in children and increased social isolation in adults; economically, global costs secondary to hearing loss total $750 billion1. Currently, there are no medicines available to protect, repair, or restore hearing.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Decibel Therapeutics is building the world’s first, comprehensive, integrated drug discovery, translational research, drug development, and delivery platform to protect, repair, and restore hearing. Founded by world-leading hearing experts and launched in late 2015 by Third Rock Ventures, Decibel is committed to creating a world in which the benefits and joys of hearing are available to all. For more information about Decibel, please visit www.decibeltx.com or follow Decibel on Twitter: @DecibelTx.

