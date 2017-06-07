Google (GOOG) Invests Undisclosed Sum Into Boston's Decibel and Its Hearing Loss R&D Program

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Decibel
Therapeutics, an emerging leader in the discovery and development of
new therapies to protect, repair, and restore hearing, today announced
an investment from GV,
formerly Google Ventures, which combines their respective expertise to
apply advanced big data sciences and analytics in the field of hearing.
In conjunction with its equity investment, GV will contribute its
significant technical expertise to Decibel.
“We are delighted to work with GV to amplify our commitment to develop
new therapies for hearing loss and tinnitus by leveraging GV’s
world-leading big data sciences and informatics capabilities,” said
Steven Holtzman, president and chief executive officer of Decibel
Therapeutics. “Elucidating the complex and multifactorial biological
basis for hearing loss amidst an extraordinarily large and diverse
population requires the application of advanced big data sciences to
collect, analyze, and interpret massive data sets. GV excels at working
with leading biotechnology companies where big data sciences will aid in
the discovery of transformative medicines and we look forward to working
together in our quest to create a world in which the benefits and joys
of hearing are available to all.”
“Decibel is collaborating with a variety of organizations in the hearing
space to assemble a constellation of rich data sets comprising
audiometric, genomic, and phenotypic data. We believe these data hold
promising insights which will accelerate the discovery of novel
therapeutics,” says Decibel chief data sciences officer, John Keilty.
“GV will not only help shape our overall strategy for big data
analytics, but will also provide technical guidance in a myriad of
areas, including the use of cutting edge techniques to augment more
traditional means of biological target identification.”
“As we continue to seek out companies that push the edge of what’s
possible, we are excited to work with Decibel and bring our full support
to a company committed to changing lives for the better,” said Anthony
Philippakis, venture partner at GV. “Decibel brings some of the
preeminent experts in the field of hearing, and this relationship aligns
highly with our philosophy of investing in and advising companies that
can bring potential life-changing therapies to millions of people.”
About Hearing Loss and Tinnitus
According to the World
Health Organization, over 5 percent of the world’s population—360
million people—has disabling hearing loss1. Hearing loss has
a variety of etiologies, including genetics, drug-induced ototoxicity,
viral and bacterial infections, trauma, exposure to noise, and aging.
The effects of hearing loss for the patient are wide-ranging and include
delayed learning in children and increased social isolation in adults;
economically, global costs secondary to hearing loss total $750 billion1.
Currently, there are no medicines available to protect, repair, or
restore hearing.
About Decibel Therapeutics
Headquartered in Boston, MA,
Decibel Therapeutics is building the world’s first, comprehensive,
integrated drug discovery, translational research, drug development, and
delivery platform to protect, repair, and restore hearing. Founded by
world-leading hearing experts and launched in late 2015 by Third Rock
Ventures, Decibel is committed to creating a world in which the benefits
and joys of hearing are available to all. For more information about
Decibel, please visit www.decibeltx.com
or follow Decibel on Twitter: @DecibelTx.
1 World Health Organization, http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs300/en/