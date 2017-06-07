 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

3 Charts That Every Illumina (ILMN) Investor Needs To See



7/6/2017 6:29:29 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) stock appears to be on course to produce its best return since 2014. That's great news for shareholders who endured paltry gains in 2015 and a big 29% drop last year.

Is the stock still a good pick? Here are three charts that every investor who owns Illumina stock or is considering buying it needs to see to better understand the reason why the gene-sequencing leader continues to present a great opportunity.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 