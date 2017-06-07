|
Here's Why The Worst Is Yet To Come For Fitbit (FIT)
7/6/2017 6:27:53 AM
When it went public, Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) was the hottest name in activity trackers, a booming business at the time. But Fitbit's revenue has started to slip as competitors entered the market and Fitbit tries to adapt and expand its own business.
The worst indication of weakness in the past year is that Fitbit has reported $174 million in net losses, and there doesn't appear to be a return to strong profitability on the horizon. Here's why I think the worst is still to come.
comments powered by