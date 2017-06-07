|
Brain Stimulation May Help Children With Learning Difficulties, Oxford University Reveals
7/6/2017 6:24:27 AM
Applying a brain stimulation method, which was previously suggested to enhance mathematical learning in healthy adults, may improve the performance of children with mathematical learning difficulties, according to an exploratory study by researchers from the universities of Oxford and Cambridge.
The early stage, small-scale study, which has been published in Nature's open access journal Scientific Reports, involved twelve children between the ages of eight and eleven with learning difficulties in mathematics.
