NantWorks's Soon-Shiong Buys Six California Hospitals

Stating that, "Nothing is more critical than ensuring that hospitals
have the ability to treat patients with the utmost care and state of the
art science,” Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong today announced that NantWorks,
LLC, has acquired a majority stake in Integrity Healthcare, LLC, Verity
Health System’s management company, creating a unique opportunity for
collaboration to make Verity Health a leader in innovative healthcare
delivery, including personalized patient-centered healthcare solutions
for every individual.
NantWorks and Blue Mountain, the former majority owner of Integrity
Healthcare, committed to continue to invest in an effort to
accelerate Verity’s revitalization efforts undertaken over the past 18
months. BlueMountain will maintain a minority interest in Integrity.
Verity Health is a nonprofit healthcare system employing more than 6,000
staff statewide. The hospitals include 1,650 inpatient beds, six active
emergency rooms, a trauma center and a host of medical specialties
including tertiary and quaternary care. Verity’s two Southern California
hospitals are St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood and
St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles. In Northern California,
O’Connor Hospital in San Jose, St. Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy,
Seton Medical Center in Daly City and Seton Coastside in Moss Beach are
part of Verity Health.
Verity Health also includes Verity Physician Network and Verity Medical
Foundation, encompassing hundreds of physicians across a variety of
practice models, independent practice associations, ambulatory surgery
centers and urgent care centers.
Since its creation in December 2015, Verity Health System has worked to
revitalize its hospitals in Northern and Southern California and ensure
financial sustainability in order to care for patients for generations
to come – including the underserved.
As a part of the transaction between Integrity and NantWorks,
BlueMountain Capital Management, LLC, is making additional funding
available to continue Verity’s revitalization initiatives.
Integrity Healthcare was formed by BlueMountain, the private investment
firm that committed to making available $260 million in capital for the
revitalization of Verity Health System. The commitment was key to a
transaction approved by former California Attorney General Kamala Harris
and completed in December 2015.
In Verity Health’s first 12 months, comparing December 2015 data to
December 2016, indicators of success include: a 7 percent increase in
net patient revenue; a 1.3 percent increase in patient admissions;
and, a 6.9 percent increase in inpatient surgeries.
Jim Pieri, portfolio manager at BlueMountain and a member of Verity’s
Board of Directors, noted: "The partnership with NantWorks marks an
exciting opportunity for our health system to gain strategic access to
next generation technologies and to accelerate the pursuit of more
differentiated delivery strategies, both of which will continue to
transform and grow Verity. BlueMountain looks forward to continuing our
involvement and support as this transformation continues."
NantWorks combines the collective promise of science and technology,
making the latest advances accessible to every patient, no matter who or
where they are, so they can stay one step ahead of their medical
conditions. The Los Angeles-based company is led by Patrick Soon-Shiong,
M.D., a surgeon, professor, scientist, entrepreneur, businessman and
philanthropist who has devoted much of his life to finding a cure for
cancer and advancing healthcare solutions that reduce costs, increase
access and improve quality of care. Dr. Soon-Shiong will join Verity’s
Board of Directors.
“Our commitment is to enhance the scope and resources of Verity Health
so that, together, we can deliver the breakthrough treatments and cures
that save lives, provide better patient outcomes and improve
well-being,” Soon-Shiong said. “We will achieve this by applying the
limitless powers of collaborative science and technology to transform
healthcare practices and create a more efficient, more effective health
system. Medical care is local and we strongly believe that community
health systems should be supported with investment, technology and
science to build next generation clinically integrated networks to drive
better outcomes at a lower cost.
St. Vincent is the oldest hospital in Los Angeles, founded in 1856. The
200-year history of service to the poor by the Daughters of Charity of
St. Vincent de Paul is inspiring. I know this first-hand, having
practiced there and it is a privilege to be reconnected with this
institution and healthcare system again. It is at this hospital where I
performed the nation's first encapsulated islet cell transplant in 1993,
and it is such a privilege to be reconnected with this institution and
healthcare system again. It has been my lifelong dream to positively
impact the outcomes of patients afflicted with life-threatening
diseases, and through the care provided by this system we will devote
our efforts to continue the legacy of delivering high-quality care to
all Californians, including the underserved," he added.
“Verity and NantWorks said they are committed to working together to
ensure that every man, woman and child finds the right care and the
right treatment at the right time, with a focus on results. This
collaboration will include the addition of groundbreaking technologies
and expanded oncology, cardiac, orthopedic, neurology, urology,
transplant and pediatric services. The system will invest in state of
the art diagnostic and imaging services and next generation stem cell
therapy. We are excited that Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong and NantWorks have
taken a significant interest in the continued progress of Verity
Health,” said Jack Krouskup, chairman of the independent Verity Health
System Board of Directors. “We look forward to partnering with NantWorks
to further empower our hospitals and strengthen our Medical Foundation
to deliver better outcomes for patients today and tomorrow.”
The Integrity executive team serves as the executive team for Verity
Health, providing significant healthcare experience and leadership to
ensure the health system’s long-term success.
“We are grateful for the ongoing support of BlueMountain and our Verity
Board of Directors and the new opportunities to collaborate with
NantWorks to accelerate our revitalization efforts,” said Andrei Soran,
chief executive officer of Verity Health.
“Much has been accomplished across Verity Health, including the
recruitment of experienced hospital leaders, physician engagement,
acquisition of new technology, upgrades to our facilities and
enhancements to our clinical programs,” Soran continued. “Our commitment
is to revitalize our hospitals and create an integrated healthcare
system that delivers better quality care.”
About NantWorks
NantWorks, LLC, is the umbrella organization for an ecosystem of
companies committed to the convergence of 21st century innovative
platforms to transform how we work, live and play: NantHealth,
NantOmics, NantBioScience, NantCell and its affiliate NantKwest,
NantPharma, NantMobile, NantStudio, NantCapital and NantCloud.
Fact-based and solution driven, each of NantWorks’ division companies
operates at the intersection of innovation and infrastructure.
Founded by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, scientist and inventor of the first
human nanoparticle chemotherapeutic agent Abraxane, the core mission for
NantWorks is convergence: to develop and deliver a diverse range of
technologies that accelerate innovation, broaden the scope of scientific
discovery, enhance ground-breaking research, and improve healthcare
treatment for those in need. NantWorks is building an integrated
fact-based, genomically-informed, personalized approach to the delivery
of care and the development of next generation diagnostics and
therapeutics. For more information please visit www.nantmobile.com
and www.nanthealth.com
and follow Dr. Soon-Shiong on Twitter @Dr.PatSoonShiong.