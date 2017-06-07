 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

3 California Biotechs That Could be Sweet M&A Targets for Big Pharma



7/6/2017 6:20:17 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
With few exceptions, the drug industry is divided into two factions: the haves and the have-nots.

The haves are drug companies that have approved products and are generally profitable. Unfortunately, the haves are also usually slow-growing, especially those that would traditionally be described as "big pharma."

The have-nots are typically small- and mid-cap drug developers in the biotech realm that are trying to bring their first or second drugs to market and are aiming to turn recurring profits.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 