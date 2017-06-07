|
3 California Biotechs That Could be Sweet M&A Targets for Big Pharma
7/6/2017 6:20:17 AM
With few exceptions, the drug industry is divided into two factions: the haves and the have-nots.
The haves are drug companies that have approved products and are generally profitable. Unfortunately, the haves are also usually slow-growing, especially those that would traditionally be described as "big pharma."
The have-nots are typically small- and mid-cap drug developers in the biotech realm that are trying to bring their first or second drugs to market and are aiming to turn recurring profits.
comments powered by